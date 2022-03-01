Indian Railways' West Central Railway (WCR) zone has reported that it has equipped 100% of its LHB rakes with head-on-generation(HOG) technology, which will be eco-friendly and result in saving energy and reducing air pollution. A total of 36 rakes including 22 rakes in Jabalpur division, 06 rakes in Bhopal division and Kota division rakes will be equipped with LHB Power Car System (HOG). )

There is 100% electrification on West Central Railway. In which the power supply of coaches will be supplied through OHE wires through on-generation. Head on generation will save diesel fuel by the trains as well as get rid of noise and air pollution.

This head on generation technology is used by some major trains of West Central Railway Jabalpur- Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Gondwana Express Jabalpur-Nizamuddin-Jabalpur MP Sampark Express, Jabalpur- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Express Jabalpur-Ajmer-Jabalpur The Express, Jabalpur-Nagpur -Jabalpur Amravati Express Jabalpur - Somnath - Jabalpur Somnath One (Via Itarsi and Via Katni Mudwara) Jabalpur - Indore Jabalpur Over Night Express, Kamlapati - Santragachi - Rani Kamalapati Humsafar Express, Rani Kamalapati - Pune - Rani Kamalapati Hum Express, Rani Kamalapati - Jabalpur Rani Kamalapati Janshatabdi Express, Kamlapati-Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Shan-e-Bhopal Express, Kota-Nizamuddin Kota Janash Express, Kota-Sriganganagar-Kota Express and Kota Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Kota Express are being used.

There are several advantages of making an LHB power car equipped with HOG: Earlier generator cars were installed on both sides of the rake to provide power supply to the rake of LHB coaches. In which excessive diesel fuel was spent. Now the rake of LHB coaches is supplied power by the electric engine through head on generation technology. Due to which, power generator car is needed only during an emergency.

Continuous effort is being made to develop high technology by power electronics, control system and power supply system. Based on this high technology, head on technology originated, which is being increasingly used in railways. This head on technique is also known as hotel load. There are two chi's in head on generation technology. There are head on generation compliant locomotives and head on generation compliant rakes.

Indian Railways in future, is also considering replacing the power generator car with a passenger coach, which will increase railway revenue and increase passenger amenities.

Earlier, diesel fuel would have been spent to run the engine of the power generator car, but now this cost has been saved due to the head-on-generation technology. Due to the use of excessive diesel fuel in the power generator car, there was excessive air pollution in the atmosphere due to which harmful gases were produced, but now all these too have been curbed.

Earlier there was excessive noise pollution from the engine of the power generator car, which affected human life.

West Central Railway will try to convert more and more express trains into the head-on-generation system in the coming time. thereby helping to protect the environment.

