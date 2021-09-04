Passengers who want to book a berth for travelling in the Indian Railways(IR) need to keep in mind the upgraded codes as the national transporter is introducing new coaches for a better travel experience.

Indian Railways will soon start the operation of AC Three Tier economy class and has also introduced the new Vistadome coaches on many tourist routes.

The first AC three-tier economy coach will start operating from next week and it will be introduced in the Jaipur-Prayagraj Express. Passengers willing to book tickets in the AC three-tier economy coach will have the booking code ‘3E’ which is different from the conventional AC three-tier coach which has a booking code'3A'.

Here is the full list of upgraded codes required for booking train tickets:

BOOKING CODE CLASS COACH CODE

V.S Vistadome Non AC D.V

S.L Sleeper S

C.C AC Chaircar C

3A Third AC B

3E AC Three Tier Economy M

2A Second AC A

3A Gareeb rath AC Three Tier G

CC Gareeb rath Chaircar J

1A First AC H

E.C Executive Class E

E.A Anubhuthi Class K

F.C First Class F

E.V Vistadome AC E.

According to reports, all Principal Chief Commercial Managers of various Railway Zones have been notified of the new coach codes.

The number of berths has been increased from 72 to 83 in AC 3 tier economy coach. This will give more space to people. It has more advanced features, especially for the disabled. There is a smoke detector. Also, there are facilities of dining table, magazine holder at the SL seat of the train," added Malviya on the features of the train.

Notably, the booking code for AC Three Tier Economy will be 3E as the booking code and the coach code will be M and the Vistadome AC coaches will have EV as the booking code and also the coach code.

