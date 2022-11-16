Timings of these 25 trains revised for Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 10:40 AM IST
Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express
Mumbai: In view of the schedule of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, the Western Railway has revised the timings of 25 trains. "The timings of several trains will be revised, due to the running of train 20901/02 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express," Western Railway said in a release. Trains whose timings have been revised -Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat