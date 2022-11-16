Home / News / India /  Timings of these 25 trains revised for Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai: In view of the schedule of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, the Western Railway has revised the timings of 25 trains. "The timings of several trains will be revised, due to the running of train 20901/02 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express," Western Railway said in a release. Trains whose timings have been revised -Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat

-The Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express,

-Howrah–Ahmedabad Superfast Express

-Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Humsafar Express

-Bandra Terminus–Ramnagar Superfast Express

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 this year from the Gujarat capital. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

On November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru.

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

