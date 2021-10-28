Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) in an another initiative to provide a comfortable and enhanced train travel experience to passengers will introduce the advanced and state-of-the-art AC Three Tier Economy coaches. This newly developed coach will be attached on temporary basis in WR’s two pairs of trains, viz. Train no. 02945/46 Mumbai Central – Okha Special and Train No. 09252/51 Okha – Somnath Special.

According to a press release, train no. 02945/46 Mumbai Central – Okha Special will be augmented with one AC 3 Tier Economy coach Ex Mumbai Central from 29 October. Similarly, Train No. 09252/51 Okha – Somnath Special will be augmented with one AC 3 Tier Economy coach Ex Okha from 30 October

Giving further details, a senior railway official informed that all efforts have been made to make the travel in economy coach as comfortable as in an aircraft.

The electrical panels have been redesigned, releasing additional floor space for passenger use. These coaches consist of 83 berths each which are 11 more than those in the existing three tier AC coaches.

The design of seats and berths has been improved which are fire-proof and with illuminated seat numbers. This coach also boasts of comfortable and ergonomically designed climbing ladders for middle and upper berths as well as personalized AC vents, reading lights and USB charging sockets for each passenger. The coaches are equipped with elegant bottle holders and foldable snack tables which are sunk in side wall.

These coaches also have the provision to facilitate entry and exit for Divyang passengers and one toilet door is also Divyang friendly. Toilets are provided with modern and elegant look by providing passenger friendly fittings. It is also consisting of self-operated mist type fire extinguisher provided in electrical control panel. The corridors have been provided with luminescent aisle markers and illuminated berth indicators. The cost of each coach is ₹2.76 crores and is fit to run at 160 kmph speed. The coach was conceptualized, designed and developed during the COVID-19 period.

Booking for the AC 3-Tier Economy coach of Train No. 02945/46 will be opened w.e.f 28 October and for Train No. 09252/51 will be opened w.e.f 29 October at PRS counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please

