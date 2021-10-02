Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has decided to revise the composition of some of its long-distance passenger trains. In the revised composition all these trains will now get the newly inducted cheaper AC-3 tier economy coach.

Full list of trains to get an AC-3 tier economy coach:

Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express

Gorakhpur- Secunderabad Express

Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Gorakhpur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Varanasi Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-SultanPur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Chapra Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Faizabad Express

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

