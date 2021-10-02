Indian Railways to add cheaper AC-3 tier economy coaches in these trains. Full list2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
- According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.
Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has decided to revise the composition of some of its long-distance passenger trains. In the revised composition all these trains will now get the newly inducted cheaper AC-3 tier economy coach.
Full list of trains to get an AC-3 tier economy coach:
Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express
Gorakhpur- Secunderabad Express
Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express
Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Gorakhpur Express
Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Varanasi Express
Lokmanya Tilak(T)-SultanPur Express
Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Chapra Express
Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Faizabad Express
The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.
These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.
Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:
-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.
-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.
-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.
-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.
-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.
Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth
-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.
-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.
-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.
-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
