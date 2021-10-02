Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Railways to add cheaper AC-3 tier economy coaches in these trains. Full list

Indian Railways to add cheaper AC-3 tier economy coaches in these trains. Full list

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach
2 min read . 07:23 AM IST Livemint

  According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has decided to revise the composition of some of its long-distance passenger trains. In the revised composition all these trains will now get the newly inducted cheaper AC-3 tier economy coach.

Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has decided to revise the composition of some of its long-distance passenger trains. In the revised composition all these trains will now get the newly inducted cheaper AC-3 tier economy coach.

Full list of trains to get an AC-3 tier economy coach:

Full list of trains to get an AC-3 tier economy coach:

Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express

Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express

Gorakhpur- Secunderabad Express

Gorakhpur- Secunderabad Express

Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express

Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Gorakhpur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Gorakhpur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Varanasi Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Varanasi Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-SultanPur Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Chapra Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Chapra Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Faizabad Express

Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Faizabad Express

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

