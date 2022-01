Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to augment additional coaches in 12 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, for the convenience of passengers.

Here is the full list:

1. Train No. 22945/22946 Mumbai Central – Okha augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central (Daily) from 15th January, 2022 to 14th February, 2022 and Ex Okha (Daily) from 18th January, 2022 to 17th February, 2022.

2. Train No. 19252/19251 Okha – Somnath augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Okha (Daily) from 16th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 and Ex Somnath (Daily) from 17th January, 2022 to 16th February, 2022.

3. Train No. 12927/12928 Mumbai Central – Ekta Nagar augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central (Daily) from 15th January, 2022 to 14th February, 2022 and Ex Ekta Nagar (Daily) from 16th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022.

4. Train No. 12961/12962 Mumbai Central – Indore augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central (Daily) from 17th January, 2022 to 16th February, 2022 and Ex Indore (Daily) from 18th January, 2022 to 17th February, 2022.

5. Train No. 22956/22955 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach. Ex Bhuj (Daily) from 16th January, 2022 to 14th February, 2022 (Except on 20/01/22, & 24/01/22) and Bandra Terminus (Daily) from 17th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 (Except on 21/01/22 & 25/01/22).

6. Train No. 12972/12971 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Bhavnagar Terminus (Daily) from 17th January, 2022 to 31st January, 2022 (Except on 20/01/22, 21/01/22, 25/01/22 & 30/01/22) and Bandra Terminus (Daily) from 20th January, 2022 to 3rd February, 2022 (Except on 23/01/22, 24/01/22, 28/01/22 & 02/02/22).

7. Train No. 19217/19218 Bandra Terminus – Veraval augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus (Daily) from 18th January, 2022 to 1st February, 2022 (Except on 21/01/22, 22/01/22, 26/01/22 & 31/01/22) and Veraval (Daily) from 19th January, 2022 to 2nd February, 2022 (Except on 22/01/22, 23/01/22, 27/01/22, 01/02/22)

8. Train No. 19165/19166 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Ahmedabad (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) from 16th January, 2022 to 16th February, 2022 and Darbhanga (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday) from 19th January, 2022 to 19th February, 2022.

9. Train No. 19167/19168 Ahmedabad – Varanasi augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Ahmedabad (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) from 15th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 and Varanasi (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday Sunday) from 18th January, 2022 to 18th February, 2022.

10. Train No. 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Daily) from 15th January, 2022 to 14th February, 2022 and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (Daily) from 17th January, 2022 to 16th February, 2022.

11. Train No. 12923/12924 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Tuesday) from 18th January, 2022 to 15th February, 2022 and Ex Nagpur (Wednesday) from 19th January, 2022 to 16th February, 2022.

12. Train No. 19305/19306 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Thursday) from 20th January, 2022 to 17th February, 2022 and Kamakhya (Sunday) from 23rd January, 2022 to 20th February, 2022.

