Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of passenger trains for the convenience of passengers

Train No. 22917/ 22918 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 02.06.2022

Train No. 20921/ 20922 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 03.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 05.06.2022

Train No. 22949/ 22950 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 02.06.2022

Train No. 19027/ 19028 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 06.06.2022

Train No. 22931/ 22932 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and one additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Jaisalmer from 04.06.2022

Train No. 22933/ 22934 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC-3 Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.06.2022 and Ex Jaipur from 07.06.2022

Train No. 22993/ 22994 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 02.06.2022

Train No. 22989/ 22990 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 04.06.2022

Train No. 12247/ 12248 Bandra Terminus – H Nizamuddin Yuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.04.2022 and H Nizamuddin from 02.04.2022

Train No. 22953/ 22954 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Mumbai Central from 01.04.2022 and Ex Ahmedabad from 03.04.2022

Train No. 20955/ 20956 Surat – Mahuva Jn Express will be augmented with two each Sleeper and General Second Class coaches Ex Surat from 02.04.2022 and Mahuva Jn. from 03.04.2022

Train No. 19033/ 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Ahmedabad will immediate effect and Valsad from 02.04.2022

Train No. 22937/ 22938 Rajkot – Rewa Terminal Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 03.04.2022 and Ex Rewa from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 05.06.2022 and Ex Rewa from 06.06.2022

Train No. 20913/ 20914 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohila Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 07.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 02.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 03.06.2022

Train No. 19107/ 19108 Bhavnagar Terminus – Udhampur Express will be augmented with additional AC 2 – Tier and AC 3 – Tier coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 03.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 05.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.06.2022

Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach Ex Indore from 07.04.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Indore from 02.06.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 03.06.2022.

Train No. 19325/ 19326 Indore-Amritsar Express augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Indore with immediate effect and Ex Amritsar from 03.04.202 and an additional AC 3-Tier Ex Indore from 03.06.2022 and Ex Amritsar from 05.06.2022

Train No. 12913/ 12914 Indore – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 03.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 05.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.06.2022

Train No. 22941/ 22942 Indore – Udhampur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 04.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 06.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 08.06.2022

Train No. 19305/ 19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.04.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 10.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar From 02.06.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 05.06.2022

Train No. 12923/ 12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 05.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 08.06.2022

