Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these 21 pairs of trains. Full list

Train No. 19305/ 19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.04.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 10.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar From 02.06.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 05.06.2022

