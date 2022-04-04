Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these 21 pairs of trains. Full list

Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these 21 pairs of trains. Full list5 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to augment additional coaches in 21 trains on temporary basis, for the convenience of passengers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of passenger trains for the convenience of passengers
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of passenger trains for the convenience of passengers
Train No. 22917/ 22918 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 02.06.2022
Train No. 22917/ 22918 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Haridwar from 02.06.2022
Train No. 20921/ 20922 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 03.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 05.06.2022
Train No. 20921/ 20922 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 03.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Lucknow from 05.06.2022
Train No. 22949/ 22950 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 02.06.2022
Train No. 22949/ 22950 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla 07.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 02.06.2022
Train No. 19027/ 19028 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 06.06.2022
Train No. 19027/ 19028 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 02.04.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 04.06.2022 and Ex Jammu Tawi from 06.06.2022
Train No. 22931/ 22932 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and one additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Jaisalmer from 04.06.2022
Train No. 22931/ 22932 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and one additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Jaisalmer from 04.06.2022
Train No. 22933/ 22934 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC-3 Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.06.2022 and Ex Jaipur from 07.06.2022
Train No. 22933/ 22934 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC-3 Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 06.06.2022 and Ex Jaipur from 07.06.2022
Train No. 22993/ 22994 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 02.06.2022
Train No. 22993/ 22994 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 02.06.2022
Train No. 22989/ 22990 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 04.06.2022
Train No. 22989/ 22990 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 03.06.2022 and Ex Mahuva from 04.06.2022
Train No. 12247/ 12248 Bandra Terminus – H Nizamuddin Yuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.04.2022 and H Nizamuddin from 02.04.2022
Train No. 12247/ 12248 Bandra Terminus – H Nizamuddin Yuva Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from 01.04.2022 and H Nizamuddin from 02.04.2022
Train No. 22953/ 22954 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Mumbai Central from 01.04.2022 and Ex Ahmedabad from 03.04.2022
Train No. 22953/ 22954 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Mumbai Central from 01.04.2022 and Ex Ahmedabad from 03.04.2022
Train No. 20955/ 20956 Surat – Mahuva Jn Express will be augmented with two each Sleeper and General Second Class coaches Ex Surat from 02.04.2022 and Mahuva Jn. from 03.04.2022
Train No. 20955/ 20956 Surat – Mahuva Jn Express will be augmented with two each Sleeper and General Second Class coaches Ex Surat from 02.04.2022 and Mahuva Jn. from 03.04.2022
Train No. 19033/ 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Ahmedabad will immediate effect and Valsad from 02.04.2022
Train No. 19033/ 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Express will be augmented with an additional AC Chair Car coach Ex Ahmedabad will immediate effect and Valsad from 02.04.2022
Train No. 22937/ 22938 Rajkot – Rewa Terminal Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 03.04.2022 and Ex Rewa from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 05.06.2022 and Ex Rewa from 06.06.2022
Train No. 22937/ 22938 Rajkot – Rewa Terminal Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 03.04.2022 and Ex Rewa from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 05.06.2022 and Ex Rewa from 06.06.2022
Train No. 20913/ 20914 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohila Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 07.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 02.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 03.06.2022
Train No. 20913/ 20914 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohila Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Rajkot from 07.04.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Rajkot From 02.06.2022 and Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla from 03.06.2022
Train No. 19107/ 19108 Bhavnagar Terminus – Udhampur Express will be augmented with additional AC 2 – Tier and AC 3 – Tier coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 03.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 05.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.06.2022
Train No. 19107/ 19108 Bhavnagar Terminus – Udhampur Express will be augmented with additional AC 2 – Tier and AC 3 – Tier coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 03.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 05.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.06.2022
Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach Ex Indore from 07.04.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Indore from 02.06.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 03.06.2022.
Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2-Tier coach Ex Indore from 07.04.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 08.04.2022 and an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Indore from 02.06.2022 and Ex Chandigarh from 03.06.2022.
Train No. 19325/ 19326 Indore-Amritsar Express augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Indore with immediate effect and Ex Amritsar from 03.04.202 and an additional AC 3-Tier Ex Indore from 03.06.2022 and Ex Amritsar from 05.06.2022
Train No. 19325/ 19326 Indore-Amritsar Express augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier Coach Ex Indore with immediate effect and Ex Amritsar from 03.04.202 and an additional AC 3-Tier Ex Indore from 03.06.2022 and Ex Amritsar from 05.06.2022
Train No. 12913/ 12914 Indore – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 03.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 05.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.06.2022
Train No. 12913/ 12914 Indore – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 03.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 04.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 05.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.06.2022
Train No. 22941/ 22942 Indore – Udhampur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 04.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 06.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 08.06.2022
Train No. 22941/ 22942 Indore – Udhampur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 - Tier coach Ex Indore from 04.04.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Indore From 06.06.2022 and Ex Udhampur from 08.06.2022
Train No. 19305/ 19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.04.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 10.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar From 02.06.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 05.06.2022
Train No. 19305/ 19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express will be augmented with an additional AC 2 Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.04.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 10.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar From 02.06.2022 and Ex Kamakhya from 05.06.2022
Train No. 12923/ 12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 05.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 08.06.2022
Train No. 12923/ 12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3 - Tier coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 05.04.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 06.04.2022 and an additional AC 3 - Tier Coach Ex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar from 07.06.2022 and Ex Nagpur from 08.06.2022
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!