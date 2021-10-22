Indian Railways' Western Railway zone will add extra coaches in five pairs of trains to cater to the passenger rush in the upcoming festival and holiday season. The Western Railway zone issued a detailed list for the same:

Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in five pairs of Special Trains on a temporary basis, for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 82901/82902 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be augmented with an additional Executive AC Chair Car coach till further advice. Ex Mumbai Central from 22nd October, 2021 and Ex Ahmedabad from 22nd October, 2021.

Train No. 02971/02972 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will be augmented with an additional AC First Class coach for a period of six months. Ex Bandra Terminus from 4th November, 2021 to 3rd May, 2022 and Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 1st November, 2021 to 30th April, 2022.

Train No. 09217/09218 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special will be augmented with an additional AC First Class coach for a period of six months. Ex Bandra Terminus from 2nd November, 2021 to 1st May, 2022 and Ex Veraval from 3rd November, 2021 to 2nd May, 2021.

Train No. 02480/02479 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Special will be augmented with two additional AC 3-Tier and two Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from 22nd October to 3rd December, 2021 and Ex Jodhpur from 21st October to 2nd December, 2021 on the nominated days.

Train No. 04708/04707 Dadar – Bikaner Special will be augmented with one additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Dadar from 23rd October to 1st December, 2021 and Ex Bikaner from 22nd October to 30th November, 2021 on the nominated days.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run AC Superfast Festival Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus and Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09189/09190 Bandra Terminus – Nizamuddin AC Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly)

Train No. 09189 Bandra Terminus - Nizamuddin special will leave Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Sunday at 17.30 hrs & will reach Nizamuddin at 10.15 hrs the next day.

This train will run from 27th October, 2021 to 28th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09190 Nizamuddin - Bandra Terminus special will leave Nizamuddin every Monday and Thursday at 16.30 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 09.15 hrs the next day.

This train will run from 28th October, 2021 to 29th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vaodara, Ratlam, Kota and Mathura stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.