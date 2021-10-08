Indian Railways’ Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to add additional coaches in 14 passengers trains in view of the upcoming festive season.

According to the official statement by the Western Railway, the decision to add extra coaches was taken after seeing increase in passenger demand on those routes.

Train No. 09021/22 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 16th October 2021 to 27th November 2021 and Ex Lucknow from 17th October 2021 to 28th November, 2021.

Train No. 09017/18 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 13th October 2021 to 1st December 2021 and Ex Haridwar from 14th October 2021 to 2nd December, 2021.

Train No. 02929/30 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Special augmented with an additional Second Class Seating Coach. Ex Bandra Terminus on 8th, 15th & 22nd October 2021 and Ex Jaisalmer on 9th, 16th & 23rd October 2021.

Train No. 02995/96 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special augmented with two additional Second Class Seating coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from 8th October 2021 to 1st December 2021 and Ex Ajmer from 7th October 2021 to 30th November 2021.

Train No. 04818/17 Dadar - Bhagat ki Kothi Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar from 8th October 2021 to 30th November 2021 (on nominated days) and Ex Bhagat ki Kothi from 7th October 2021 to 29th November 2021.

Train No. 02474/73 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Special augmented with an additional Second Class Seating coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 12th October 2021 to 30th November 2021 (on nominated days) and Ex Bikaner from 11th October 2021 to 29th November 2021.

Train No. 02490/89 Dadar - Bikaner Special augmented with an additional Second Class Seating coach. Ex Dadar from 10th October 2021 to 1st December 2021 (on nominated days) and Ex Bikaner from 9th October 2021 to 30th November 2021.

Train No. 04708/07 Dadar - Bikaner Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and two Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Dadar from 8th October 2021 to 1st December 2021 (on nominated days) and Ex Bikaner from 7th October 2021 to 30th November 2021.

Train No. 09707/08 Bandra Terminus - Shri Ganganagar Special augmented with two additional Sleeper Class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from 9th October 2021 to 2nd December 2021 and Ex Shri Ganganagar from 7th October 2021 to 30th November 2021.

Train No. 09059/60 Surat-Muzaffarpur Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Surat from 22nd October 2021 to 26th November 2021 and Ex Muzaffarpur from 24th October 2021 to 28th November, 2021.

Train No. 09069/70 Okha-Varanasi Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Okha from 21st October 2021 to 18th November 2021 and Ex Varanasi from 23rd October 2021 to 20th November, 2021.

Train No. 09537/38 Okha-Jaipur Special augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach. Ex Okha from 25th October 2021 to 22nd November 2021 and Ex Jaipur from 26th October 2021 to 23rd November, 2021.

Train No. 02460/59 Indore – Jodhpur Special augmented with two additional Second Class Seating coaches. Ex Indore from 8th October 2021 to 1st December 2021 and Ex Jodhpur from 7th October 2021 to 30th November 2021.

Train No. 04802/01 Indore – Jodhpur Special augmented with two additional Second Class Seating coaches. Ex Indore from 10th October 2021 to 4th December 2021 and Ex Jodhpur from 9th October 2021 to 2nd December 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.