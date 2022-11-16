Indian Railways to allot only LHB coaches under Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme

NEW DELHI :The Indian Railways has decided to allot only Linke Hofmann Busch ( LHB) coaches under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
“To give concerted thrust to efforts for the promotion of rail-based tourism through the provision of better quality coaches and viable tour packages, the Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme has been reviewed. Henceforth, only Linke Hofmann Busch ( LHB) coaches will be allotted under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme," the ministry said.
In the interest of promotion of rail tourism and viability of the product, the railway ministry has decided not to levy the overhead components in the Fixed and Variable Haulage Charges for operation of Bharat Gaurav Trains under the scheme.
“This would entail approximately 33% concession by IR for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme," it added.
According to the railway ministry, the existing service providers, who have already been allotted ICF rakes under the framework of Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy would be given option to switch over to LHB rakes for the remaining period of agreement on the revised charges.
However, if they opt to continue with already allotted rakes, benefit of revised charges would be available with prospective effect. The applicable revised charges have been notified.
In November 2021, the Indian Railways allowed private players to run theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and historical places to the people of India, and from abroad.
Under this programme, trains can be leased by any operator or service provider, or virtually anyone, from Indian Railways to run on a theme-based circuit as a special tourism package. The private players and tour operators can procure trains from railways on lease and operate them on any circuit of their choice and decide fares, routes, and quality of services. However, the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices.
Indian railways have allocated around 190 trains for these theme-based circuits, described as the third segment in services offered by the national transporter after the freight and passenger segments. The train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches, including guard vans.
