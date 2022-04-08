Indian Railways to attach Vistadome coach in this Shatabdi Express. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone with a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers, has decided to attach one Vistadome coach in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis starting from 11 April, 2022.
According to Western Railway official, Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with a vistadome coach 11 April to 10 May on a trial basis. The vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses.
For the purpose of reservation in Vistadome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 will be applicable i.e the booking of Vista Dome coach will be available as Train No. 02009 /02010 and will be open from 9th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers.
Features of Vistadome coaches:
The Vistadome tourist coach is provided with a larger viewing area including rooftop glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having a Wi-Fi-based Passenger information system.
Seats are rotatable 180 degree whereas the wide and large windows will offer clear close up view to the passengers. The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology). There are glass rooftops which offer view of the sky to the passengers. These rooftops have anti-glare screens too.
