Indian Railways to begin summer special trains from April 26 to manage passenger rush- Know details
Indian Railways is beginning summer special trains to manage passenger rush. New trains including AnandVihar T – Patna Jn, AnandVihar Terminal- Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, etc will begin from April 26 and will be continued till June 29
To manage the summer season rush, Indian Railways is set to begin the operation of summer special trains from Anand Vihar and Kanpur to Patna. The operation of most of the trains will begin in April 26.
