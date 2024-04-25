Indian Railways is beginning summer special trains to manage passenger rush. New trains including AnandVihar T – Patna Jn, AnandVihar Terminal- Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, etc will begin from April 26 and will be continued till June 29

To manage the summer season rush, Indian Railways is set to begin the operation of summer special trains from Anand Vihar and Kanpur to Patna. The operation of most of the trains will begin in April 26.

Most of the summer special trains will be operated from Anand Vihar and Kanpur to Patna. Another special train has begun from Katihar to Anand Vihar. These special trains will cover passenger centric routes via Patna, Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

AnandVihar Terminal- Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan – AnandVihar Terminal Special The train will operate from 27.04.2024 to 29.06.2024 o­n every Saturday. The key stations on the train route include AnandVihar Termina, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, etc.

04078/04077 AnandVihar T – Patna Jn. –AnandVihar T Reserved Special This summer special train will operate on every Monday and Tuesday between AnandVihar T and Patna Jn. Key stations on the route include AnandVihar T, Chipyana, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Patna, etc. The train will operate from 29.04.2024 to 26.06.2024.

04096/04095 AnandVihar T – Ayodhya Cantt. – AnandVihar T The operation of this special train will begin from April 27 and will be continued till June 29. These trains will operate on every Saturday, Monday, Sunday and Tuesday.

04056/04055 Jammu Tawi – Udaipur – Jammu Tawi Special This summer special train will operate between 26 April to 28 June on every Thursday and Friday.

Highest ever summer train trips in 2024 The Railway Ministry will operate 43 per cent more train trips this summer as compared to the last year to ensure that more passengers can travel to their desired destinations.

“To ensure the convenience of passengers and manage the anticipated surge in travel demand during summers, the Indian Railways is operating a record-breaking 9, 111 trips during the summer season," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

"This marks a substantial rise compared to the summer of 2023, where a total of 6,369 trips were offered. This translates to an increase of 2742 trips, demonstrating the Indian Railways' commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively," it added.

Out of these 9,111 train trips, the Western Railway will operate the highest number -- 1,878 -- followed by the North Western Railway with 1,623 trips. Other Railway zones, which will run a significant number of trips are the South Central Railway (1,012 trips) and the East Central Railway (1,003).

