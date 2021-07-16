Indian Railways' new redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station which has a unique distinction of getting the first 5-star hotel atop a railway track will also get a couple of train services from this station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off these trains virtually today along with inaugurating other railway projects in Gujarat.

The Gandhinagar Capital railway station will get a weekly train service to Varanasi and a MEMU service to Varetha which will operate six days a week.

Train No.04274/04273Gandhinagar Capital - Varanasi Superfast Special Express (Weekly)

In its inaugural run, Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Special Expresswill run as Train No. 09468 & will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 16.50 hrs on Friday, 16thJuly, 2021 and arrive Varanasi at 17.40 hrs on Saturday, 17th July, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Govindpuri and Prayagraj stations.

Also Read: Indian Railways shares 'before' and 'after' pic of Gandhinagar Capital station

In its regular service, Train No.04274 Gandhinagar Capital – Varansi Superfast Special Express will leave Gandhinagar Capital every Thursday at 23.15 hrs to reach Varanasi at 23.30 hrs the next day. This train will run regularly from 22 July.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No.04273 Varansai – Gandhinagar Capital Superfast SpecialExpress will leave Varanasi every Wednesday at 15.15 hrs to reach Gandhinagar Capital at 15.20 hrs the next day. This train will run regularly from 21 July.

Enroute the train will halt at Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Govindpuri and Prayagraj stations in both directions. The train comprises of 1st AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches. This train will run as fully reserved train.

Train No.09497/09498 Gandhinagar Capital – Varetha Unreserved MEMU (6 days a week)

In its inaugural run, Gandhinagar Capital – Varetha Unreserved MEMU will run as Train No. 09499 and depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 16.50 hrs on Friday, 16 July and arrive Varetha at 20.40 hrs on the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Kalol, Jhulasan, Dangarwa, Ambaliyasan, Jagudan, Mahesana, Randala, Pudgam Ganeshpura, Visnagar, Gunja, Vadnagar and Kheralu stations.

In its regular service, Train No.09497 Gandhinagar Capital – VarethaUnreservedMEMU will leave Gandhinagar Capital every day except Saturday at 18.00 hrs to reach Varetha at 21.25 hrs on the same day. This train will run regularly from 18th July, 2021. Similarly, Train No.09498 Varetha – Gandhinagar Capital UnreservedMEMU will leave Varetha every day except Sunday at 06.40 hrs to reach Gandhinagar Capital at 10.00 hrs the same day. This train will run regularly from 17 July.

Enroute the train will halt at Kalol, Jhulasan, Dangarwa, Ambaliyasan, Jagudan, Mahesana, Randala, Pudgam Ganeshpura, Visnagar, Gunja, Vadnagar and Kheralu stations in both directions. This train will run as unreserved train.

Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been developed by a joint Venture SPV namely Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) company which was formed with Government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) for the redevelopment of the station. The upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of ₹71.50 crore.

Features of Gandhinagar Capital railway station

Gandhinagar Capital railway station has some unique features like a column free, sleek and economical space frame of 105 meter span which is the longest on Indian Railways. The civil structure has been designed with 120 years of life. The Reinforcement steel is provided with IP coating for longevity. The roof is covered with KALZIP Aluminium sheeting over all platforms for providing good comfort from sun/ rain to the passengers.

It is for the first time in India that a 5 star Hotel has been built over Running Live Railway tracks. The construction malba generated at site has been reused in the filling of low-lying areas of the peripheral road. The station concourse has an area of 7096 sqm which can be used in future for commercialization to house multiplexes, shopping centres, Food & Beverage courts etc.

With an aim of giving priority to passenger satisfaction, Gandhinagar Capital station has been developed jeweled with amenities at par with modern airports for a pleasurable experience. There is segregated Entry and Exit surrounded by landscaped area. Parking facilities have been provided for more than 300 vehicles.

There is an inter-faith prayer hall, art gallery with LED wall display lounge, baby feeding room, centralized AC waiting hall, Double height entrance lobby with spacious ticketing facility etc. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.