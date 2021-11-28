World's tallest bridge pier is being built in Manipur by Indian Railways . The bridge, which is being built at a pier height of 141 metres, will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

The project is a part of the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal railway line that will the capital of Manipur with the broad gauge network of the country.

Once the project is complete, the 111 km of distance will be covered in just 2-2.5 hours. Sandeep Sharma, Chief Engineer of the project told news agency ANI, “Presently, the distance between Jiribam-Imphal (NH-37) is 220 km, which took about 10-12 hours of travelling. After the construction, the bridge crossing Noney valley will become the world's highest pier bridge." The project is expected to complete by December 2023.

“The first phase which extends for 12 km has already been commissioned. Nearly 98 per cent of the work is complete on the second phase and by February 2022, it will be ready," Sharma said, adding, the third phase from Khongsang to Tupul will be completed by November 2022. The fourth and the last phase of the bridge which extends from Tupul to Imphal valley, will be completed by December 2023," he said.

See photos:

The official also informed that the 111 km project consists of 61 per cent of tunnels. According to the Chief Engineer, the total anticipated cost of the bridge is ₹374 crore.

Speaking about the hurdles that are being faced in the construction of the bridge, Sharma said, "Landslides often occur on NH-37 during monsoon, which is the only route to this place. From April to October, there is immense rainfall here. During that time, it is difficult to work here. There are also some problems related to insurgency, which creates a problem sometimes."

(With inputs from agencies)

