Home / News / India /  Indian Railways to cancel 12 trains on these routes from next month till Feb 2022. Check full list here

Indian Railways to cancel 12 trains on these routes from next month till Feb 2022. Check full list here

Indian Railways 12 trains will remain nonfunctional from December 1 to February 28
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

The Western Railways has decided to cancel six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat

Indian Railways, which started nearly 668 special trains during the festive season is planning to cancel six pairs of trains next month. According to Western Railway (WR)'s latest announcement, it has decided to cancel six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat due to operational reasons during the Winter season.

As per the latest updates, 12 trains will remain nonfunctional from December 1 to February 28. Here's a list of trains that Indian Railways has cancelled during the winter season:

  • Train No. 05068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur weekly special running every Friday to remain cancelled from December 3, 2021- February 25, 2022
  • Train No. 05067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus - Haridwar weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No. 09018 Haridwar - Bandra Terminus - weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No. 09403 Ahmedabad - Sultanpur weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled from December 7, 2021 to February 22, 2022.
  • Train No. 09404 Sultanpur - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No. 09407 Ahmedabad - Varanasi weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No. 09408 Varanasi - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Saturday to remain cancelled from December 4, 2021 to February 26, 2022.
  • Train No. 09111 Valsad - Haridwar weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled December 7, 2021 to February, 23, 2022.
  • Train No. 09112 Haridwar - Valsad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.
  • Train No. 04309 Ujjain - Dehradun bi-weekly special running every Wednesday and Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.
  • Train No. 04310 Dehradun - Ujjain bi-weekly special running every Tuesday and Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

