The Western Railways has decided to cancel six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat
Indian Railways, which started nearly 668 special trains during the festive season is planning to cancel six pairs of trains next month. According to Western Railway (WR)'s latest announcement, it has decided to cancel six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat due to operational reasons during the Winter season.
As per the latest updates, 12 trains will remain nonfunctional from December 1 to February 28. Here's a list of trains that Indian Railways has cancelled during the winter season: