This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways will carry out insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone will operate 36 hours infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 pm on 8.1.2022 (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10.1.2022 (Monday).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone will operate 36 hours infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 pm on 8.1.2022 (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10.1.2022 (Monday).
Works to be carried out during the block: During this block, the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Down and Up slow lines.
Similarly insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva will be carried out during Block period. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, one ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Similarly insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva will be carried out during Block period. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, one ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.
Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.
Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.
After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.
Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.
Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.
Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.
Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.
During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 10 January
Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 10 January
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!