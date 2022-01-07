Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone will operate 36 hours infrastructure block o­n Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated o­n Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 pm o­n 8.1.2022 (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10.1.2022 (Monday).

