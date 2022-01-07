Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways to cancel 15 passenger trains from Mumbai due to 36 hours mega block. Full list

Indian Railways to cancel 15 passenger trains from Mumbai due to 36 hours mega block. Full list

Indian Railways will carry out insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva
3 min read . 12:59 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways will carry out insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone will operate 36 hours infrastructure block o­n Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated o­n Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 pm o­n 8.1.2022 (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10.1.2022 (Monday).

Works to be carried out during the block: During this block, the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Down and Up slow lines.  

Similarly insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva will be carried out during Block period. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic  machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, o­ne ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.

Mail/Express Services:

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 7.1.2022 &8.1.2022 (Friday & Saturday)

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express12140Nagpur-Mumbai Sevagram Express17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyrani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 8.1.2022& 9.1.2022 (Saturday &Sunday)

11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express|12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express17612 Mumbai-NandedRajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing o­n 9.1.2022& 10.1.2022 (Sunday &Monday)

11402Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination of Express trains at Pune

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 7.1.2022& 8.1.202211030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Express JCO 8.1.2022 and 9.1.2022

Short Origination of Express trainsfrom Pune

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Express JCO 9.1.2022 and 10.1.202217318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 8.1.2022and 9.1.2022

Mumbai local train service: 

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm o­n 8.1.2022 will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted o­n Up slow line.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm o­n 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations. 

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

During the block period slow line locals will halt o­n fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule o­n 10 January

