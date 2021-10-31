The timings of Train No. 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special has also been revised and changed, as per the demand from passengers from 1 November. Accordingly, Train No 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special will depart from Mahesana at 08.55 hrs instead of 09.20 hrs and will reach Viramgam at 10.20 hrs instead of 10.50 hrs.