So far, Delhi has received roughly 464 metric tonnes of oxygen, as per the railway ministry's data. The total daily quota of oxygen for the city is 590 tonnes
National capital Delhi will be receiving more than 244 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, the Railway ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
According to a media release, "Two more Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying more than 244 MT cumulative of Liquid Medical Oxygen are on its way from Hapa and Mundra and are expected to reach Delhi today itself," the railway ministry said in a press release.