National capital Delhi will be receiving more than 244 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, the Railway ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a media release, "Two more Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying more than 244 MT cumulative of Liquid Medical Oxygen are on its way from Hapa and Mundra and are expected to reach Delhi today itself," the railway ministry said in a press release.

On Tuesday morning, 'Oxygen Express' trains from Hapa in Gujarat and Durgapur in West Bengal delivered 85 tonnes and 120 tonnes of LMO to the national capital.

With Tuesday's arrival of the Oxygen Express, Delhi would see nearly 450 MT of the Liquid Medical Oxygen in 24 hours, it added.

The railways said two more trains, one from Mundra in Gujarat and another from Hapa, carrying 140 tonnes and 103.6 tonnes of LMO, respectively, will reach Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Indian railways delivered 120 MT of the life-saving gas to the national capital on May 3. So far, Delhi has received roughly 464 metric tonnes of oxygen, as per the railway ministry's data.

The total daily quota of oxygen for the city is 590 tonnes. The Indian Railways has delivered around 1,585 tonnes of LMO in 103 tankers to various states to date.

Twenty-seven 'Oxygen Express' trains have already completed their journey and six more carrying around 463 tonnes of LMO in 33 tankers are on way to their destinations, the railways said.

Telangana has received its second 'Oxygen Express' carrying 60.23 tonnes of LMO from Angul in Odisha. Lucknow will receive on Tuesday 79 tonnes from oxygen Bokaro in Jharkhand.

Of the 1,585 tonnes, Maharashtra got 174 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh 492 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh 179 tonnes, Delhi 464 tonnes, Haryana 150 tonnes and Telangana 127 tonnes.

