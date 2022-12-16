Indian Railways to develop Chandigarh railway station with world-class amenities

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA inspected and reviewed the progress of the project and shared "RLDA has awarded the tender for the redevelopment of the Chandigarh Railway station. Chandigarh will soon have a world-class redeveloped railway station with passenger amenities comparable to those found in international airports. The upgraded station will not only contribute to the city's infrastructure growth story, but will also integrate the two sides of the city, providing a new terminal for the Panchkula side and a roof plaza. The redeveloped station will act like a new City Centre and play an important role in the city's overall development. The tender has been awarded to M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Pvt Ltd.