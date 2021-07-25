Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has invited Requests for Qualification (RFQ) to redevelop Udaipur City Railway Station. The objective is to redevelop the Udaipur Railway Station into a modern station equipped with state-of-the-art amenities.

Udaipur Railway Station lies in the heart of the city, and serves local population as well as tourists. It falls under the Ajmer division of the North Western Railway Zone of Indian Railways and caters to approximately 16,465 passengers per day.

The redeveloped station has been envisioned to be transformed into an integrated railway station at par with an international airport. The station will be redeveloped on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model using principles of Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The concession period shall be 60 years and the concessionaire shall have the obligation to redevelop and maintain the station for 60 years along with the right to collect revenue from station users and commercial development.

View Full Image A representative photo of Udaipur railway sation

The total area for mandatory development is 49, 8115 sq.m and the built-up area for station estate development is up to 1,0,1374 sqm. The pre-bid meeting will be held on 6th August 2021, and the deadline for bid submission is 31st August 2021. For more details on the RFQ visit etenders.gov.in

"Udaipur City is a tourist destination of global repute. The redevelopment of the railway station aims to transform it into an iconic hub on the lines of an international airport and reimagine the travel experience. It will position the station as a fitting gateway to the city of Udaipur and have a multiplier effect on the local economy in terms of the generation of employment opportunities and subsequent commercial development. As a nodal organisation entrusted with station redevelopment, IRSDC is fully committed to deliver the project as per the schedule and contribute to India's growth story," said S.K. Lohia, MD & CEO, IRSDC.

The redevelopment envisages a new east-side entry station building, with plans for new East-West Road connectivity through Railway Under-Bridges, connectivity with ISBT through commercial land via a network of pedestrian walkways, segregation of entry/exit in the station and easy signage for all types of passengers.

The salient features of redevelopment are:

-- Architectural style of Udaipur and the heritage of Rajasthan reflects in Proposed Railway Station Buildings.

-- An airport-like concourse for departing passengers and world-class facilities.

-- Provide better passenger amenities, convenience and experience

-- Station building to have segregated movement for arriving and departing passengers at different levels.

-- Provide superior road connectivity between city and Railway station, including the bus station

-- Multi-modal access, drop-off and parking

-- Sheltered drop-off zone and meet and greet zone

Covered parking linked to the station building

-- Station building to be independent and phased for quick completion and commissioning.

-- 100 % Divyang accessible with lifts/ramps at all locations.

