In order to ensure female passengers have a comfortable journey in the long route trains, Indian Railways have introduced several facilities including earmarking special berths, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

A reservation quota of six berths in sleeper class in long distance Mail/Express trains and a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of Garib Rath/Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air-conditioned Express trains have been earmarked for female passengers, the minister said.

Also, combined reservation quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in Sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach each in Air Conditioned 3 tier (3AC) and three to four lower berths per coach in Air Conditioned 2 tier (2AC) classes (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) has been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers 45 years of age and above and pregnant women, he further added.

Talking about the safety and security measures for women passengers, the minister replied that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, however, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security of passenger.

Apart from these measures, some more steps are also being taken by the Railways in coordination with GRP for the safety and security of passengers including women passengers in trains and at stations, the minister said.

A Pan-India initiative "Meri Saheli" was launched by RPF last year on October 17, 2020, with the objective to provide enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey i.e. from the originating station to destination station, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.