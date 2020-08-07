Indian Railways is all set to end colonial-era khalasi system, following an order from the Railway Board, news agency PTI reported. Khalasis or 'bungalow peons' were appointed to work at the residences of senior officials. As per the official order, there will be no fresh recruitment to the post.

Last month, the Railways decided to do away with a British- era practice of sending confidential documents via personal or Dak messengers and instructed zones to move to communication via videoconferencing. These dak messengers are usually peons who are identified and given the responsibility of ferrying files, documents of sensitive nature across the Railways' network -- from Railway Board to its various departments, to its zones and divisions.

Earlier, the Railways had called for a freeze in the creation of new posts, rationalisation of manpower at workshops, shifting outsourced work to CSR, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms.

It also advised the zones to control expenditure by reducing staff cost, rationalising staff and also by making them perform multiple tasks.

