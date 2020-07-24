Indian Railways to fit all train wagons with RFID Tags

The Indian Railways is fitting radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) in all the wagons. These tags will be used for tracking the wagons . Railways is planning to complete tagging all wagons by December 2022.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Railways, around 23000 wagons have been covered under RFID project, so far. The statement claims that the process of tagging the wagons had slowed down due to the pandemic. However, the Government has fixed the deadline for fitting of RFID in all the wagons of Indian Railway till December 2022.

Currently, Indian Railway has maintained such data manually, which leaves scope for errors. Using RFID devices will be easier for the railways to know the exact position of all the wagons, locomotives and coaches.

While the RFID tag will be fitted in the rolling stock, trackside readers will be installed at stations and key points along the tracks to read the tag from a distance of about two meters and transmit the wagon identity over a network to a central computer. In this way, each moving wagon can be identified and its movement tracked.

With the introduction of RFID, the issue of shortage of wagons, locomotives and coaches is expected to be addressed in a more transparent and expeditious manner.

The Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has also launched an app called 'CheckIn Master' for the ticket checking staff. The app will help in contactless checking of both PRS and UTS tickets by the railway staff and will also help in reducing the risk of getting infected with covid-19. Central Railway zone launched the app at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) in Mumbai.

