Indian Railways to get metro-style flap gates in Mumbai's CSMT station

Indian Railways'Central Railway zone will be installing flap-based gates for automatic entry into the station at Mumbai division's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ( non-suburban passenger entry) by using QR code tickets.

The flap-based gates will be installed for passengers who will be travelling in the long distance trains.

These flap based gates have QR code scanner and thermal scanning feature. Passengers will be required to place the QR code on the QR code scanner at the entry gate for validation of the ticket details.

Passengers will be granted ccess will be permitted only after validation of both ticket details and temperature screening.

Currently, a QR code is generated for tickets booked through IRCTC website or PRS counters. This QR code carries all details on the ticket and can be accessed by passengers from the ticket generated in IRCTC App, from the PDF of the ticket or by clicking the URL in the SMS received upon booking the ticket.

Central Railway says that this initiative will facilitate safe travel during COVID-19, promote social distancing between passengers and railway staff, help in detecting unauthorised access to station premises and rationalise human resources.

View Full Image Drawing of Flap gate

Earlier, Central Railway zone has launched an app called 'CheckIn Master' for the ticket checking staff.

The app will help in contactless checking of both PRS and UTS tickets by the railway staff and will also help in reducing the risk of getting infected with covid-19

Central Railway zone launched the app at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) in Mumbai.

In a statement issued by the Central Railway,it said, " that the app will help the ticket checking staff discharge their duties without any fear at the times of covid-19."

The App has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. Handheld thermal guns are also provided for thermal screening of passengers.

