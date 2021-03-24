Indian Railways to gradually proliferate CCTV and PAPIS in more coaches

Indian Railways to gradually proliferate CCTV and PAPIS in more coaches3 min read . 06:01 PM IST
- The Railway Ministry under the Rolling Stock Programme has made the provision of PAPIS in 19,050 coaches and CCTV in 40,750 coaches
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's national transporter Indian Railways in its endeavour is gradually proliferating CCTV and PAPIS in more coaches in order to enhance the safety and security of passengers.
The country's national transporter Indian Railways in its endeavour is gradually proliferating CCTV and PAPIS in more coaches in order to enhance the safety and security of passengers.
The Railway Ministry under the Rolling Stock Programme has made the provision of PAPIS in 19,050 coaches and CCTV in 40,750 coaches.
The Railway Ministry under the Rolling Stock Programme has made the provision of PAPIS in 19,050 coaches and CCTV in 40,750 coaches.
This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
In the written reply it was stated that," Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have already been provided in more than 2,900 coaches. Installation of GPS based Passenger Announcement cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS) in EMU & Kolkata Metro has already been installed."
"This Passenger Information System informs the passengers regarding the next approaching station through audio announcement on speakers as well as through video display on LED screens simultaneously. Further, newly manufactured EMU / Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes are already equipped with such technology/system. PAPIS system is also available in premium trains like Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Tejas and UDAY Express,"it further added.
The design of LHB AC General Second Class coaches is under finalization by Research Design and Standards Organisation / Lucknow and design features of the coaches shall be finalized once the layout is frozen. The coaches shall be manufactured by Production Units thereafter.
The minister in his reply has also included the following steps taken by the Indian Railways for making the journey more comfortable
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.