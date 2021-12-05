Indian Railways’ Western Railway (WR) zone,which operates the sub-urban railway network in Mumbai has carried out major works pertaining to removal of operational constraints have been carried out in the Mumbai suburban section which will help in enhancing the mobility & safety in train operations.

Due to the successful removal of the operational constraints and bottlenecks, the punctuality of trains over Mumbai suburban has increased to 99.3% in the year 2021 – 22 from 95% in the year 2019 – 2020.

The Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) at Marine Lines of 20 kmph has been removed which helps in saving of 2 min/train or 560 min/day. Similarly, the removal of PSR of 60 kmph at Bandra – Khar section has helped in saving of 1.25 min/train or 307 min/day. The 3 line crossover at Santacruz has been converted to 2 line cross over, which in turn has enabled in increasing the speed from 15 kmph to 30 kmph.

The speed at cross over 145/146 at Dadar has been increased to 30 kmph from 15 kmph. This will enable in faster receipt & despatch of trains from PF No. 6 at Dadar. At Mumbai Central, the shunting time has been reduced by 30 minutes, due to extension of shunting neck for 25 coach LHB rake.

A senior official of the Western Railway stated that commissioning of three stabling lines at Mahim has enabled stabling of three 12-car EMU rakes.

“The relaxation of Permanent Speed Restriction has also resulted in increasing the speed of the trains to 50 kmph from 35 kmph on harbour line. It will be useful in increasing the punctuality of the trains by 2 minutes per train."

“Similarly, the speed at cross over 101/102 at Bhayander has been increased to 30 kmph from 15 kmph, resulting in savings of 1.25 min/ train. Also, the common loop at Bhayander has been made fit for passenger trains which will help in better operational flexibility for prioritising the trains," the official further added.

