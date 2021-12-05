The Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) at Marine Lines of 20 kmph has been removed which helps in saving of 2 min/train or 560 min/day. Similarly, the removal of PSR of 60 kmph at Bandra – Khar section has helped in saving of 1.25 min/train or 307 min/day. The 3 line crossover at Santacruz has been converted to 2 line cross over, which in turn has enabled in increasing the speed from 15 kmph to 30 kmph.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}