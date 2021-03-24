Indian Railways' South Eastern Railway(SER) zone has decided that it will remove one of the power coaches(generator cars) which is used to provide electricity in the passenger coach and will replace it with a general coach.

The addition of the general coach will help more people travelling in these passenger trains of the Indian Railways.

The SER zone said that "Six trains and will run with only one power car instead of two cars and will operate with 'Head-On-Generation(HOG) technology.

With the introduction of 'HOG' technology, Indian Railways will be able to save on the consumption of diesel which is used to power the generators. The train will now draw power from the Over Head Equipment(OHE) to carry on the electrical requirements in the train.

What is 'HOG' technology

The HOG technology is used to draw power directly from the electric traction to meet the requirements for devices running on electricity like air conditioners, electric bulbs, and fans.

The HOG system does not require any diesel oil consumption and as such will reduce air pollution and also noise pollution. In addition, it also provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches.

The six trains which will run on HOG technology by SER are 02883/02884 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg, Express special, 08201/08202 Durg-Nautanwa-Durg Express Special, 08203/08204 Durg-Kanpur-Durg Express Special).

Railways will add a second class general coach in the above-mentioned trains from 25, 26 and 28 March respectively.

SER plans to operate more trains with the HOG technology once the normal services are resumed by the Indian Railways.

Benefits of 'HOG' technology:

Reduction in consumption of diesel as fuel which helps in saving of revenue.

Reduction in air pollution.

Reduction in noise pollution due to the removal of generator cars.

More passengers can be carried by the railways with the addition of a passenger coach.

Reduction in chances of fire-related incidents in trains as less inflammable materials like diesel are carried in the train as fuel.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via