Indian Railways to increase the number of trains operating with 'HOG' technology

Indian Railways to increase the number of trains operating with 'HOG' technology2 min read . 05:14 PM IST
- Indian Railways introduced the HOG technology trains fitted with LHB coaches and hauled by electric traction
Indian Railways' South Eastern Railway(SER) zone has decided that it will remove one of the power coaches(generator cars) which is used to provide electricity in the passenger coach and will replace it with a general coach.
The addition of the general coach will help more people travelling in these passenger trains of the Indian Railways.
The SER zone said that "Six trains and will run with only one power car instead of two cars and will operate with 'Head-On-Generation(HOG) technology.
With the introduction of 'HOG' technology, Indian Railways will be able to save on the consumption of diesel which is used to power the generators. The train will now draw power from the Over Head Equipment(OHE) to carry on the electrical requirements in the train.
What is 'HOG' technology
The HOG technology is used to draw power directly from the electric traction to meet the requirements for devices running on electricity like air conditioners, electric bulbs, and fans.
The HOG system does not require any diesel oil consumption and as such will reduce air pollution and also noise pollution. In addition, it also provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches.
The six trains which will run on HOG technology by SER are 02883/02884 Durg-Nizamuddin-Durg, Express special, 08201/08202 Durg-Nautanwa-Durg Express Special, 08203/08204 Durg-Kanpur-Durg Express Special).
Railways will add a second class general coach in the above-mentioned trains from 25, 26 and 28 March respectively.
SER plans to operate more trains with the HOG technology once the normal services are resumed by the Indian Railways.
Benefits of 'HOG' technology:
