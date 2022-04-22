Indian Railways to install 65000 display screens across stations. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Railways announced that display screens will be installed at foot-over bridges, platforms, waiting rooms and concourses at Railway stations
The Indian Railways on Friday announced that display screens will be installed at foot-over bridges, platforms, waiting rooms and concourses at Railway stations referred as Railway Display Network (RDN).
Under the RDN Project, there will be installation of approximately 65000 display screens at around 2000 stations.
Central Public Sector Enterprise RailTel has been employed to execute the project for Indian railways, and they have floated a tender for the purpose.
The information to be displayed on this screens will include information related to train arrival, departure, train running status, platform, passenger amenities, passengers’ security and safety, emergency messages and messages related to Disaster Management, infotainment and social messages for engaging passengers etc, read the official notice.
The official statement also hinted at the fact that there is a significant opportunity for generating non-fare revenue for Indian Railways through display of advertisement on these screens by utilizing huge footfalls at Railway stations.
RDN will meet the Rail travelers’ requirement of integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of journey and will also additionally help generate non-fare revenue for Indian Railways. Sh. Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.
In addition, a mobile application will also be developed. The mobile app would complement the RDN and enhance the utility and benefits of RDN.
The mobile application is expected to aid the passenger experience across the journey. Passenger will receive all railway related information along with specific content to enhance their experience. Various ancillary support services pertaining to transportation, healthcare, hotels may be offered through the mobile app to provide an all-encompassing experience.
Talking about it, Sh. Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said, “Integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of journey is a big passenger amenity for Rail travelers. RDN will meet this requirement in a big way. The proposed RDN is expected to revolutionize the information to Railway users through the next generation centralized, connected display network at Railway stations. The proposed display network will be versatile i.e. any information source to any display device, show context awareness and give the relevant information to the Railway users from the most appropriate source. Moreover, it will provide an important opportunity for generating non-fare revenue through advertisement for Indian Railways. RailTel as a nodal agency will implement and manage the RDN system."
