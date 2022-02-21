Indian Railways to install ‘Kavach’ system on this busy rail route. Details here

TCAS provides continuous update of Movement Authority (distance upto which the train is permitted to travel without danger). Hence during unsafe situations when brake application is necessitated, and the Crew has either failed to do so, or is not in position to do so, automatic brake application shall take place. TCAS has additional features to display information like speed, location, distance to signal ahead, Signal aspects etc. in Loc Pilot's cab and generation of Auto and Manual SOS messages (Distress messages) from Loco as well as Station unit in case of emergency situation. The communication between Stationary TCAS and Loco TCAS units shall be Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certified, while Loco TCAS to Loco TCAS communication, Non-Signalling based additional collision protection features (i.e. Head-on. Rear end & Side Collision) and Manual SOS are non-SIL (not failsafe).