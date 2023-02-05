Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ Scheme
This special tourist train, operated by IRCTC, will depart on 28 February from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on the eight-day tour
Indian Railways has come up with a special tour Garvi Gujarat to showcase the cultural and Spiritual Heritage of Vibrant Gujarat State by running its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×