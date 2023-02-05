Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ Scheme

At a price range starting from ₹52,250 per person in AC 2 Tier, ₹67,140 per person for AC 1 (cabin) and ₹77,400 per person for AC 1 (Coupe) the IRCTC tourist train will be an -eight-days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide, etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.