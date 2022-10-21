Indian Railways to introduce festival special Rajdhani Express. Details here

The 02250 New Delhi – Patna Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022 and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.