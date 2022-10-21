Indian Railways to introduce festival special Rajdhani Express. Details here

Indian Railways in a notification has stated that for the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, railways have decided to run the reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train between New Delhi and Patna.
The 02250 New Delhi – Patna Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022 and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.
Having A.C. class accommodations, the 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations enroute in both the directions.
Meanwhile Indian Railways notified 32 additional special services for the festival season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers.
Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.
"Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier," the Railways said in a press statement.
Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.
Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.
Meanwhile, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 special pair trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 special pair trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 special pair trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 special pair trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 special pair trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 special pair trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 special pair trains.
Earlier, the Ministry statement also read that "May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with the paramedical team is also available.
A watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.
Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).
The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.
