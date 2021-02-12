Indian Railways to introduce modern Tejas AC sleeper coaches. See photos

Indian Railways have decided to replace the rake of Agartala - Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities.

"The Tejas sleeper coaches are provided with smart features, and it will offer best in the class travel experience," according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways.

The start of the Tejas service is planned for 15 February.

"With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journey, Indian Railways is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers. A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out with the introduction of Sleeper Type Tejas Trains," according to Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is planning that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in the FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network.

The features of Tejas type Sleeper coaches are as under:-

· Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

· Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

· Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

· Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

· Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System.

· Smart Features: Provided with smart features processed by a centralized processing unit PICCU (Passenger information coach computing unit).The features are as follows:

o PA/PIS (passenger announcement/passenger information system)

o Digital destination board

o CCTV- With day night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder.

o Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

o On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

o HVAC- Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

o Toilet Occupancy Sensor

o Water level sensor to indicate water availability

Train Supervisor and Power car Monitoring system (Kiosk): 18.5" touch screen Kiosk is provided in each power car for monitoring the health of the complete rake and also used as a surveillance monitoring station. This LCD is connected to the PICCU system of the power car for visualisation of the power car.

· Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with touch-less fittings, Marble finish with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

· Textured Exterior and Interior PVC Film: Both exterior and interior, are provided with textured PVC film.

· Improved interiors: Seats and berths having PU foam, provide better comfort to passengers.

· Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

· Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

· Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

· Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

