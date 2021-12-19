Indian Railways to introduce new measures for female travelers: Here's a look

Indian Railways has introduced new measures to ensure the safety and security of female passengers in long route trains, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

According to the ministry, six berths will be reserved in the sleeper class of long-distance Mail/Express trains and a reservation quota of six berths in third-tier AC (3AC) coaches of Garib Rath/Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air-conditioned Express trains have been allocated for female passengers, irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group.

Also, combined reservation quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach in 3AC and three to four lower berths per coach in 2AC coaches (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) have been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 years of and above and pregnant women.

In terms of safety and security measures for women passengers, the minister stated that Railway Protection Force (RPF) will supplement the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security of passengers. Although 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, additional steps are being taken by the Railways in coordination with GRP for the safety and security of passengers in trains and at stations.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also launched a pan India initiative ‘Meri Saheli’ on October 17, 2020, with the objective to provide enhanced safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains for their entire journey from boarding to de-boarding. The focus of the initiative is to provide security to lady passengers especially those travelling alone. The RPF is also training teams of lady officers and staff for the initiative.

The minister also added that on vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are being escorted by RPF and GRPF (Government Railway Police Force) of different States, daily. Railway Help Line number 139 is operational 24x7 over the entire network of Indian Railways for security-related assistance to passengers in distress.

He added that the ministry will also address a passenger's concerns if raised through various social media platforms i.e. Twitter, Facebook etc.

According to the minister, lady RPF personnel are escorting the Ladies Special trains. The train escorting parties have been briefed to keep an extra vigil on the lady passengers travelling alone, ladies coaches en-route and at halting stations.

To ensure women passengers' safety, drives are conducted against the entry of male passengers into the compartments reserved for ladies. In addition to this, CCTV cameras have been provided in 4,934 coaches and 838 railway stations for enhancing the security of passengers.

An emergency talkback system and closed-circuit television surveillance cameras have been provided in ladies compartments/coaches of all newly manufactured Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) and Air-conditioned rakes of Kolkata Metro, the railway minister added.

State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) has also been constituted for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.

