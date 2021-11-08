Indian Railways in all likelihood will start operating the third rake of semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express from early next year.

A senior official at the Integral Coach Factory(ICF) official said told Livemint.com, “At present 6 shells (body skeleton) of Vande Bharat trains are ready and work on trains propulsion system is underway."

“The third rake is planned to be turned out by 31 March, 2022 from ICF," said the official and adding that the new rake will have some technical changes from the current two rakes which are being already operated by the Indian Railways.

Once the ICF completes the manufacturing of the new rake, it will be handed overafter which the Railway Board will take the decision on which route to operate the new Vande Bharat Express train.

At present, Indian Railways operate two Vande Bharat Trains, one between New Delhi-Varanasi and another one on the New Delhi-Katra route.

Earlier, Indian Railways has floated a tender for 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains in August this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Independence Day that 75 trains will be launched in 75 weeks which will connect different parts of the country.

The coaches of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. 102 Vande Bharat trains would be ready by 2024 including the new 58 rakes.

The tender floated on August 28 has invited bids for the design, development, manufacturing, integration, and testing of traction propulsion electrics for the 58 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

Currently, only two such Shatabdi-type semi-high speed trains are in operation.

Features of new Vande Bharat Express

The trains will also have four emergency lights in each coach which can be used in a disaster situation if the normal lights fail during that time.

Also, the number of emergency buttons will be increased to four.

Better flood protection of underframe equipment especially meant to ensure safety during monsoon will be adequated.

The new trains will also be provided with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rains.

The existing train sets have Features like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

The existing train sets have Features like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

