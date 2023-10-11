Indian Railways to introduce second Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi. Details here
Tatanagar- Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The new Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week and will have an eight-coach rake instead of the 16-coach one, according to reports. The reports further stated that the service of the new train is likely to be inaugurated before Navratri
Indian Railways will soon introduce a new Vande Bharat Express, which will be the 35th one. The new Vande Bharat Express will connect the industrial city of Tatanagar in Jharkhand with the spiritual city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This new Vande Bharat Express train will be the second one that will connect Varanasi. It is to be noted that Varanasi also got the first Vande Bharat Express which connects it with New Delhi and also has the highest average speed among all the Vande Bharat Express trains that operate in the country. As of now 34 Vande Bharat Express operates connecting various parts of the country.