The extended Train No. 09566 Bhavnagar – Jetalsar Passenger will arrive/depart from Lunidhar at 07.13/07.14 hrs and reach Jetalsar at 08.30 hrs, the same day. In the return direction, the extended Train No. 09565 Jetalsar – Bhavnagar Passenger will depart from Jetalsar at 09.00 hrs and arrive/depart Lunidhar at 10.08/10.10 hrs. There will be no change in the timings of these trains between Bhavnagar and Chital (in both directions). Enroute this train will now also halt at Kukavav, Khakhariya, Vadiya Devli, Vavadi and Jetpur stations in both directions. This train consists of General Second Class coaches. The above trains will run regularly from 1st November, 2022.

