Indian Railways' Western Railway zone will introduce the inaugural run of the new Valsad - Vadnagar Intercity Express (Daily) with effect from tomorrow while the regular service of the train will run from 04 November.
Indian Railways' Western Railway zone will introduce the inaugural run of the new Valsad - Vadnagar Intercity Express (Daily) with effect from tomorrow while the regular service of the train will run from 04 November.
The details of the above train services with the revised dates are as under:
The details of the above train services with the revised dates are as under:
Train No. 09015/09016 Valsad–Vadnagar-Valsad Superfast Special (Inaugural Run)
Train No. 09015/09016 Valsad–Vadnagar-Valsad Superfast Special (Inaugural Run)
Train No. 09015 Valsad–Vadnagar Superfast Special will depart Valsad at 09.15 hrs to reach Vadnagar at 16:45 hrs, the same day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09016 Vadnagar - Valsad Superfast Special will depart from Vadnagar at 17.20 hrs and reach Valsad at 00.55 hrs, the next day. The Inaugural run of the above trains will be on 3rd November, 2022.
Train No. 09015 Valsad–Vadnagar Superfast Special will depart Valsad at 09.15 hrs to reach Vadnagar at 16:45 hrs, the same day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09016 Vadnagar - Valsad Superfast Special will depart from Vadnagar at 17.20 hrs and reach Valsad at 00.55 hrs, the next day. The Inaugural run of the above trains will be on 3rd November, 2022.
Train No. 19009/19010 Valsad–Vadnagar-Valsad Intercity Express (Regular Run)
Train No. 19009/19010 Valsad–Vadnagar-Valsad Intercity Express (Regular Run)
Train No. 19009 Valsad–Vadnagar Intercity Express will leave Valsad daily at 05.45 hrs and reach Vadnagar at 12.45 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 19010 Vadnagar- Valsad Intercity Express will depart from Vadnagar daily at 16.45 hrs and reach Valsad at 00.35 hrs, the next day. The above trains will run regularly from 4th November, 2022.
Train No. 19009 Valsad–Vadnagar Intercity Express will leave Valsad daily at 05.45 hrs and reach Vadnagar at 12.45 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 19010 Vadnagar- Valsad Intercity Express will depart from Vadnagar daily at 16.45 hrs and reach Valsad at 00.35 hrs, the next day. The above trains will run regularly from 4th November, 2022.
Enroute the above trains will halt at Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar Capital and Mahesana stations in both the directions.
Enroute the above trains will halt at Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar Capital and Mahesana stations in both the directions.
The train comprises of AC Chair Car, Chair Car, General Second Class coaches.
The train comprises of AC Chair Car, Chair Car, General Second Class coaches.
The booking of the inaugural run of Train No. 09015/09016 will open on 2nd November, 2022 and the booking of regular run of Train Nos. 19009/19010 will open on 3rd November, 2022 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.
The booking of the inaugural run of Train No. 09015/09016 will open on 2nd November, 2022 and the booking of regular run of Train Nos. 19009/19010 will open on 3rd November, 2022 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.