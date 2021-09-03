Indian Railways decided to resume the Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge section in Gujarat. The decision to resume the operations was taken as the local residents faced problems in travelling to nearby areas

Indian Railways’ Western Railway(WR) zone is going to re-start the Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge heritage section and the train services will resume from from tomorrow till further orders.

The resumption of train services on this section will be of great convenience to local residents, people travelling for business & employment from this area as well as for the benefit of passengers and tourists.

The booking of the AC Tourist coach of Train Nos. 09501 and 09502 will open from today with advance reservation period of 7 days, at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website.

The AC tourist coach have been equipped with modern interiors and amenities with features:

-Air Conditioning system with capacity of 04 tonnes, sufficiently designed keeping in mind the comfort of passenger.

- Warli paintings on the exterior which represent the cultural landscape of the region, while adding to thebeautification of the coaches.

-Capacity of 15 passengers, in 2+1 configuration.

-Each chair provided with individual snacks table.

-Provision of calling bell for hailing the attendants, matching the world class state of art.

-Western style lavatory with automatic odour control system

-Two fire extinguishers of 06 kg capacity each.

Train Timings:

Train No. 09501 Bilimora – Waghai Special train will depart from Bilimora at 10.20 hrs on all days and will reach Waghai at 13.20hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09502 Waghai– Bilimora Special train will depart from Waghai at 14.30 hrs on all days and will reach Bilimora at 17.35 hrs, on the same day. Both these trains will run regularly from Saturday, 4th September, 2021, till further orders. Enroute this train will halt at Gandevi, Chikhli Road, Rankuva, Dholikuva, Anaval, Unai and Vansada Road, Kevdi Road, Kala-Amba and Dungarda stations in both directions. This train comprises of unreserved Second Class Seating coaches as well as a fully reserved AC Tourist coach.

A Brief History:

The Bilimora – Waghai narrow gauge is a heritage section which has completed more than 100 years. This section was part of the Gaekwad’s Baroda State Railway (GBSR). After independence, GBSR was merged and became part of Western Railway. The Bilimora – Waghai rail line passes through forest area having rich flora fauna and provides connectivity to Saputara Hill range, which is a very popular hill station and tourist destination. This rail also has cultural as well as economical significance for the tribal community residing nearby

