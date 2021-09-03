Train No. 09501 Bilimora – Waghai Special train will depart from Bilimora at 10.20 hrs on all days and will reach Waghai at 13.20hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09502 Waghai– Bilimora Special train will depart from Waghai at 14.30 hrs on all days and will reach Bilimora at 17.35 hrs, on the same day. Both these trains will run regularly from Saturday, 4th September, 2021, till further orders. Enroute this train will halt at Gandevi, Chikhli Road, Rankuva, Dholikuva, Anaval, Unai and Vansada Road, Kevdi Road, Kala-Amba and Dungarda stations in both directions. This train comprises of unreserved Second Class Seating coaches as well as a fully reserved AC Tourist coach.

