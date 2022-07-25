Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable compared to traditional coaches. The train will be operated via the Panvel-Karjat route instead of the regular Kalyan-Karjat route and en route it will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}