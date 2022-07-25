Indian Railways: Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will restore the services of Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express and conversion of coaches into LHB with the introduction of the Vistadome coach on this train from today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will restore the services of Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express and conversion of coaches into LHB with the introduction of the Vistadome coach on this train from today.
With the introduction of the Vistadome coach in Pragati Express, Central Railway now have 4 trains running with Vistadome coaches. They are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.
With the introduction of the Vistadome coach in Pragati Express, Central Railway now have 4 trains running with Vistadome coaches. They are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.
Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable compared to traditional coaches. The train will be operated via the Panvel-Karjat route instead of the regular Kalyan-Karjat route and en route it will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable compared to traditional coaches. The train will be operated via the Panvel-Karjat route instead of the regular Kalyan-Karjat route and en route it will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Vistadome tourist coach is provided with a larger viewing area including rooftop glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having a Wi-Fi-based Passenger information system.
The Vistadome tourist coach is provided with a larger viewing area including rooftop glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having a Wi-Fi-based Passenger information system.
Seats are rotatable 180 degree whereas the wide and large windows will offer clear close up view to the passengers. The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology). There are glass rooftops which offer view of the sky to the passengers. These rooftops have anti-glare screens too.
Seats are rotatable 180 degree whereas the wide and large windows will offer clear close up view to the passengers. The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology). There are glass rooftops which offer view of the sky to the passengers. These rooftops have anti-glare screens too.
12125 Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.25 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Pune at 19.50 hrs on same day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
12125 Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.25 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Pune at 19.50 hrs on same day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
12126 Express will leave Pune at 07.50 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.25 hrs same day
12126 Express will leave Pune at 07.50 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.25 hrs same day
Composition: LHB: one Vistadome Coach, one AC Chair Car, 11 Second Class Chair Car (5 fully reserved, 4 unreserved, one for Season Ticket holders and one ladies coach - 54 seats for lady season ticket holders and 54 reserved seats for ladies) and one General second class including guard's brake van.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Composition: LHB: one Vistadome Coach, one AC Chair Car, 11 Second Class Chair Car (5 fully reserved, 4 unreserved, one for Season Ticket holders and one ladies coach - 54 seats for lady season ticket holders and 54 reserved seats for ladies) and one General second class including guard's brake van.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reservation: Bookings for train No.12125/12126 will open on 20.07.2022 at all computerized reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.
Reservation: Bookings for train No.12125/12126 will open on 20.07.2022 at all computerized reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.