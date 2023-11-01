Indian Railways set to launch Bharat Gaurav train for 15-day NE tour: Check route, package
The train will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and over the 15 day tour, it will cover Assam – Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga, Tripura – Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur, Nagaland – Dimapur and Kohima, and Meghalaya – Shillong and Cherrapunji.
The Indian Railways, in a collaborative initiative with IRCTC Ltd, is all set to commence a specially curated 'North East Discovery' tour on Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train from 16 November, aiming to promote the North Eastern states of India, reported PIB on 1 November.