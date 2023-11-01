The Indian Railways, in a collaborative initiative with IRCTC Ltd, is all set to commence a specially curated 'North East Discovery' tour on Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train from 16 November, aiming to promote the North Eastern states of India, reported PIB on 1 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The train will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and over the 15-day tour, it will cover Assam – Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga, Tripura – Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur, Nagaland – Dimapur and Kohima, and Meghalaya – Shillong and Cherrapunji.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train is equipped with numerous features including restaurants, a flameless kitchen, shower cubicles, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini library. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is more about the train: Why this train? The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Indian government's initiatives 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh' to encourage domestic tourism.

Tour package: The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train tour package will be a 15-day all-inclusive tour package with a train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance, services of tour escort etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, all necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of.

Features: This train is equipped with modern features including two dining cars/restaurants, a contemporary kitchen (flameless), shower cubicles in AC I and AC II coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini library. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. AC I, AC II and AC III.

Among others, the train also has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Places it will cover: Assam – Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga

Tripura – Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur

Nagaland – Dimapur and Kohima {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghalaya – Shillong and Cherrapunji

Date of journey: 16 November

Place of commencement: Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!