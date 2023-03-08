Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai to Madurai; here's details with itinerary2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the Government of India initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote domestic tourism. This IRCTC tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.
Indian Railways will run the Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai to Renigunta and back for tourists. 00199 The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train run by IRCTC, will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday, 09.3.2023 at 00.20 hrs, will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on 19.3.2023
