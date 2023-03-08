Indian Railways will run the Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai to Renigunta and back for tourists. 00199 The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train run by IRCTC, will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday, 09.3.2023 at 00.20 hrs, will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on 19.3.2023

Route details of Bharat Gaurav train: Mumbai-Renigunta-Tirunelveli-Madurai-Mumbai

Route: Kalyan, Pune, Wadi, Guntakal. Bengaluru, Whitefield, Tirunelveli, Kochuveli, Madurai, Renigunta and back via Daund, Pune, Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, Three AC-3 tier, 7 Sleeper class, Pantry Car and 2 Generator Coaches.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. This IRCTC tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has decided to operate “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati", specially designed tour to cover the North eastern states of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train. The train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023 and will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat & Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala & Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur & Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong & Cherapunji in Meghalaya in 15 days tour.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stop of this train is Guwahati where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra. This train will further depart on overnight journey for Naharlagun Railway Station which is 30 kms from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar - the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in Eastern part of Assam. The famous Shiva temple at Sivasagar, Sivadol is a part of the itinerary besides other heritage sites. Further the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga followed by an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park will be experienced by the tourists.