Indian Railways to launch first Vande Bharat sleeper train and Vande Metro; All you need to know1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and Vande Metro to be rolled out soon.
Indian Railways will be rolling out the first version of Vande Bharat sleeper trains soon. According to details revealed by BG Mallya, the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), "Sleeper coach of Vande Bharat will be rolled out in the current financial year where the first train is under production and will be rolled out in March 2024".
Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train, offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. With 50 operational services, the Vande Bharat Express has revolutionized rail travel, providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers.
The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. These trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.
The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18. India's first semi-high-speed train was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize its made-in-India status. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.